Arrest Date/Time: 05/31/2022 | 18:48

Date of Birth: 12/30/1983 Age: 38 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 675 69 ST OCEAN, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: CARPET CLEANER in MARATHON

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, STOCK ISLAND

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD095263 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF004431

Charges:

  • 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

