CAMERON, LYLE WESLEY

Arrest Date/Time: 05/24/2022 | 02:00

Date of Birth: 12/30/1983 Age: 38 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 675 69 ST OCEAN, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: CARPET CLEANER in MARATHON

Arrest Location: 232 55 ST, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD089611 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF004198

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 316.193.2b1 DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH 1 Felony Count(s) of 316.193.2b3 DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH 1 Felony Count(s) of 806.13.1b3 DAMAGE PROP-CRIM MISCH 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.011 SIMPLE ASSLT 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.13.6b MARIJUANA-POSSESS 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.1939 DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH

