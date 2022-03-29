CAMPBELL, KENNETH NORMAN

Arrest Date/Time: 03/29/2022 | 09:02

Date of Birth: 09/24/1945 Age: 76 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 27260 BROWN DRIVE, RAMROD KEY, FL 33042

Occupation: MARKETING

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD053078 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002513

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 903.0471 CONDIT RELEASE VIOLATION

