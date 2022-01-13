Arrest Date/Time: 01/13/2022 | 21:40

Date of Birth: 09/24/1945 Age: 76 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 1148 BIG PINE AVENUE, BIG PINE KEY, FL 33043

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: BROWN DR, RAMROD

Arresting Officer/Agency: RYAN CHLEBANOWSKI - MCSO\SPECIAL OPS - TRAFFIC

Incident #: MCSO22CAD007214 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000377

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.4 DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.3c1 DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.061.1 HIT AND RUN None