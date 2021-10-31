CAMPBELL, MICHAEL SHANE

Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 10/31/2021 | 01:59
Date of Birth: 04/03/1969 Age: 52 Gender: M Race: W
Address: 5027 WHISPERING HOLLOW, PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL 33418
Occupation: SALES MAN
Arrest Location: 80460 OVERSEAS HWY, ISLAMORADA
Arresting Officer/Agency: ANFERNEE RODRIGUEZ - MCSO\DIST 6 B SHIFT
Incident #: MCSO21CAD166661 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007883
Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY