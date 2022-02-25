CAMPBELL, SHANNON DEVON

Arrest Date/Time: 02/25/2022 | 00:01

Date of Birth: 12/08/1965 Age: 56 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 303 BOHLAND AVE, BELLWOOD, IL 60104

Occupation: BARTENDER in DUCK KEY

Arrest Location: 79867 OVERSEAS HWY, ISLAMORADA

Arresting Officer/Agency: SCOTT COSTA - MCSO\DIST 6 B SHIFT

Incident #: MCSO22CAD032535 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001523

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 810.09.2b TRESPASSING

