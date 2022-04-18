CANALEJO, NICOLE CATES

Arrest Date/Time: 04/17/2022 | 03:16

Date of Birth: 05/11/1975 Age: 46 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 2721 STAPLES AVE, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: ,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a DRUGS-POSSESS 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a DRUGS-POSSESS 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a DRUGS-POSSESS

Recommended for you