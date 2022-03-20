CANCELOSI, DIRK HARRY

Arrest Date/Time: 03/20/2022 | 09:34

Date of Birth: 01/31/1970 Age: 52 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 3312 NORTHSIDE DR, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: CONSTRUCTION in KEY WEST

Arrest Location: 3312 NORTHSIDE DRIVE, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY