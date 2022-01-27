Arrest Date/Time: 01/27/2022 | 01:03

Date of Birth: 09/14/1973 Age: 48 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 1580 URSA CT, MERRITT ISLAND, FL 32953

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 1415 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency: JUAN CARLOS MARINO - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD015043 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000712

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1c DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH

