CARDENAS, ANTHONY MARTIN

Arrest Date/Time: 05/12/2022 | 07:38

Date of Birth: 06/20/1983 Age: 38 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 14313 EDENDERRY AVE, BAKERSFIELD, CA 93814

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 1124 TRUMAN, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 812.014.2c1 LARC

Recommended for you