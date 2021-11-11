CARDENTEY, YANELYS

Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Arrest Date/Time: 11/10/2021 | 23:47
Date of Birth: 01/21/1992 Age: 29 Gender: F Race: H
Address: 28501 152 AVE LOT 181, HOMESTEAD, FL 33033
Occupation: None
Arrest Location: OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON
Arresting Officer/Agency: LANDON GARDNER - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL
Incident #: MCSO21CAD171965 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008211
Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 901.15.4 OUT-OF-COUNTY WARRANT