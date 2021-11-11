CARDENTEY, YANELYS

Arrest Date/Time: 11/10/2021 | 23:47

Date of Birth: 01/21/1992 Age: 29 Gender: F Race: H

Address: 28501 152 AVE LOT 181, HOMESTEAD, FL 33033

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency: LANDON GARDNER - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD171965 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008211

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 901.15.4 OUT-OF-COUNTY WARRANT

