CARLSON, STEPHEN HENRY

Arrest Date/Time: 05/06/2022 | 02:00

Date of Birth: 02/01/1966 Age: 56 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 1570 SPRINGLANES, LAKE PLACID, FL 33852

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 8MM US1, BOCA CHICA

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD077367 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003681

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 903.0471 CONDIT RELEASE VIOLATION

Recommended for you