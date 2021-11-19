CARSON, STANTON CHRISTOPHER

Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 11/19/2021 | 03:20
Date of Birth: 04/23/1982 Age: 39 Gender: M Race: W
Address: 82 HENRY MORGAN, KEY LARGO, FL 33037
Occupation: MARINE MECHANIC in KEY LARGO
Arrest Location: ADAMS CUT / 103 MM OC, KEY LARGO
Arresting Officer/Agency: RICHARD RODRIGUEZ - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL
Incident #: MCSO21CAD175882 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008405
Charges: 2 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a DRUGS-POSSESS