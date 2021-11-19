CARSON, STANTON CHRISTOPHER

Arrest Date/Time: 11/19/2021 | 03:20

Date of Birth: 04/23/1982 Age: 39 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 82 HENRY MORGAN, KEY LARGO, FL 33037

Occupation: MARINE MECHANIC in KEY LARGO

Arrest Location: ADAMS CUT / 103 MM OC, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency: RICHARD RODRIGUEZ - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD175882 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008405

Charges: 2 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a DRUGS-POSSESS

Recommended for you