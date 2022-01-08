CARTELLE, MANUEL DE JESUS

Arrest Date/Time: 01/06/2022 | 16:40

Date of Birth: 08/05/1974 Age: 47 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 7055 19 ST, MIAMI, FL 33155

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: SR5 @ 87mm Sb , ISLAMORADA

Arresting Officer/Agency: AARON RODDY - MCSO\SPECIAL OPS - TRAFFIC

Incident #: MCSO22CAD003188 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000173

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 499.03.1 DRUGS-HEALTH OR SAFETY 1 Felony Count(s) of 951.22.1h SMUGGLE CONTRABAND 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a DRUGS-POSSESS