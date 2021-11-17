CARTER, CAMREN LEE

Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 11/17/2021 | 00:04
Date of Birth: 07/15/1999 Age: 22 Gender: M Race: B
Address: 149 CASA COURT DR, TAVERNIER, FL 33070
Occupation: STUDENT
Arrest Location: 149 ADOBE CASA CT/94.5 MM, ROCK HARBOR
Arresting Officer/Agency: CASEY MATTHEWS - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL
Incident #: MCSO21CAD174905 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008346
Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 784.021.1a AGGRAV ASSLT - WEAPON