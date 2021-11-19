CARTER, CAMREN LEE

Arrest Date/Time: 11/18/2021 | 22:20

Date of Birth: 07/15/1999 Age: 22 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 149 CASA COURT DR, TAVERNIER, FL 33070

Occupation: STUDENT

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: EDWIN SABILLON - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "D" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO21CAD175756 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008397

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

