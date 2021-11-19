CARTER, CAMREN LEE

Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Arrest Date/Time: 11/18/2021 | 22:20
Date of Birth: 07/15/1999 Age: 22 Gender: M Race: B
Address: 149 CASA COURT DR, TAVERNIER, FL 33070
Occupation: STUDENT
Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,
Arresting Officer/Agency: EDWIN SABILLON - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "D" WATCH
Incident #: MCSO21CAD175756 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008397
Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION