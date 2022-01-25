CARTER, GWENDOLYN LUVENIA

Arrest Date/Time: 01/25/2022 | 16:38

Date of Birth: 04/25/1957 Age: 64 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 20 SHORE TERRACE, BIG COPPITT, FL 33040

Occupation: CASHIER in BIG PINE KEY

Arrest Location: 251 KEY DEER BLVD, BIG PINE

Arresting Officer/Agency: JONATHAN LANE - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD014152 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000680

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 903.0471 CONDIT RELEASE VIOLATION

