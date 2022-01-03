Arrest Date/Time: 01/03/2022 | 01:20

Date of Birth: 04/25/1957 Age: 64 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 7050 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 7050 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency: WILLIAM GUERRA - MCSO\DIST 4/5 SHIFT D

Incident #: MCSO22CAD001110 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000058

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 784.08.2c BATTERY