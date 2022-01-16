CARTER, GWENDOLYN LUVENIA

Arrest Date/Time: 01/15/2022 | 22:18

Date of Birth: 04/25/1957 Age: 64 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 24 WHITE SHORE DR, BIG COPPITT, FL 33040

Occupation: CASHIER in BIG PINE KEY

Arrest Location: BOCA CHICA RD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: AARON RODDY - MCSO\SPECIAL OPS - TRAFFIC

Incident #: MCSO22CAD008572 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000444

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH

