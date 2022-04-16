CARTER, JAKE MITCHELL

Arrest Date/Time: 04/16/2022 | 06:40

Date of Birth: 07/06/1995 Age: 26 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 221 CUTTHROAT DR, SUMMERLAND KEY, FL 33042

Occupation: CONSTRUCTION in SUMMERLAND KEY

Arrest Location: 129 LA GRAND AV/22.5 MM OC, CUDJOE

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD064794 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003082

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.02 RESIST OFFICER

