CASSEUS, MICHAEL

Arrest Date/Time: 04/16/2022 | 21:27

Date of Birth: 11/06/1980 Age: 41 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 6500 MALONEY AVE, STOCK ISLAND, FL 33040

Occupation: HOUSEMAN

Arrest Location: Not Available

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a2 BATTERY

Recommended for you