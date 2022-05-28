Arrest Date/Time: 05/28/2022 | 22:55

Date of Birth: 10/17/1984 Age: 37 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 29859 US 1, BIG PINE KEY, FL 33042

Occupation: TOUR GUIDE

Arrest Location: US1, BIG PINE

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD093228 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF004350

Charges:

  • 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH