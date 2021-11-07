CASTRO, EDUARDO JAVIER

Arrest Date/Time: 11/07/2021 | 10:06

Date of Birth: 04/12/1987 Age: 34 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 550 AVE C/10 MM GU, BIG COPPITT KEY, FL 33040

Occupation: FIBER GLASS WORK

Arrest Location: 6801 SHRIMP RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: EDWARD SWOGGER - MCSO\ROAD PATROL -

Incident #: MCSO21CAD165357 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007806

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 810.02.4b BURGL 1 Felony Count(s) of 812.014.2c1 LARC

