CASTRO, EDUARDO JAVIER

Arrest Date/Time: 11/07/2021 | 10:06
Date of Birth: 04/12/1987 Age: 34 Gender: M Race: W
Address: 550 AVE C/10 MM GU, BIG COPPITT KEY, FL 33040
Occupation: FIBER GLASS WORK
Arrest Location: 6801 SHRIMP RD,
Arresting Officer/Agency: EDWARD SWOGGER - MCSO\ROAD PATROL -
Incident #: MCSO21CAD165357 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007806
Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 810.02.4b BURGL 1 Felony Count(s) of 812.014.2c1 LARC