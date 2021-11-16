CASTRO, GENES

Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 11/16/2021 | 16:53
Date of Birth: 12/19/1965 Age: 55 Gender: M Race: W
Address: 960 1ST AVE, HOMESTEAD, FL 33030
Occupation: None
Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,
Arresting Officer/Agency: YVONNE DIXON - MCSO\KV CORRECTIONS
Incident #: MCSO21CAD174769 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008338
Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 322.34.10b2 MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL 2 Felony Count(s) of 812.014.2c1 LARC 2 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 812.014.2e LARC