Arrest Date/Time: 03/17/2022 | 13:19

Date of Birth: 06/29/1990 Age: 31 Gender: F Race: W

Address: Unknown

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 151 TOPPINO INDUSTRIAL DR, ROCKLAND KEY

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD045902 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002170

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 784.021.1b AGGRAV ASSLT

Recommended for you