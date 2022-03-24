CATLETT, COURTNEY ANN

Arrest Date/Time: 03/24/2022 | 07:17

Date of Birth: 06/29/1990 Age: 31 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 5537 COLLEGE RD, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: NONE

Arrest Location: 5051 OVERSEAS HIGHWAY, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 810.08.2a TRESPASSING

