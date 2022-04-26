CENTENO, CRISTIAN ALBERTO

Arrest Date/Time: 04/26/2022 | 07:37

Date of Birth: 04/28/1990 Age: 31 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 1040 UNITED ST, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 14 BEECHWOOD DR/5.5 MM GU, KEY HAVEN

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD071226 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003369

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 810.08.2b TRESPASSING 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 741.31.4a CONTEMPT OF COURT

Recommended for you