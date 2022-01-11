CERULLO, MELISSA

Arrest Date/Time: 01/11/2022 | 08:25

Date of Birth: 09/25/1991 Age: 30 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 1125 FORT ST, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: NONE

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: LAKESHA GRANT - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "A" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO22CAD005728 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000286

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION