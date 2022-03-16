CERVANTES FERNANDEZ, YORDAN

Arrest Date/Time: 03/16/2022 | 15:55

Date of Birth: 01/29/1988 Age: 34 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 9550 36TH ST 1, MIAMI, FL 33165

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD045264 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002147

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

