CHADWICK, ROBIN LOUISE

Arrest Date/Time: 02/01/2022 | 22:17

Date of Birth: 04/08/1966 Age: 55 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 704 ROWDAY DRIVE, ROYCE CITY, TX 75189

Occupation: TRANSPORTATION

Arrest Location: 311 JOHNSON RD/20 MM OC, CUDJOE

Arresting Officer/Agency: EDWARD TORRES - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD018681 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000855

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY