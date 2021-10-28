CHAMBERS, DOUGLAS EVAN

Arrest Date/Time: 10/27/2021 | 21:43

Date of Birth: 06/05/1964 Age: 57 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 633 FLAMINGO DR, ORMOND BEACH, FL 32176

Occupation: MANAGER in ORMOND BEACH

Arrest Location: 73 ST, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency: LANDON GARDNER - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD165022 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007790

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1c DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH

Recommended for you