CHAMBERS, DOUGLAS EVAN

Arrest Date/Time: 10/27/2021 | 21:43
Date of Birth: 06/05/1964 Age: 57 Gender: M Race: W
Address: 633 FLAMINGO DR, ORMOND BEACH, FL 32176
Occupation: MANAGER in ORMOND BEACH
Arrest Location: 73 ST, MARATHON
Arresting Officer/Agency: LANDON GARDNER - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL
Incident #: MCSO21CAD165022 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007790
Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1c DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH