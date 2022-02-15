CHANCEY, BILLY RAY

Arrest Date/Time: 02/13/2022 | 22:52

Date of Birth: 02/09/1981 Age: 41 Gender: M Race: B

Address: STREETS OF KEY WEST, ,

Occupation: UNEMPLOYED

Arrest Location: 2704 ROOSEVELT BLVD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: Key West Police Department

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 812.014.2e LARC 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY