CHARLES, GERARD JOE' L

Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Arrest Date/Time: 11/15/2021 | 23:11
Date of Birth: 11/22/1990 Age: 30 Gender: M Race: B
Address: 12331 268 ST, HOMESTEAD, FL 33032
Occupation: COOK
Arrest Location: FONTAINE DR / 90 MM OC, TAVERNIER
Arresting Officer/Agency: JORGE MORENO - MCSO\DIST 6 D SHIFT
Incident #: MCSO21CAD174481 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008327
Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 322.34.2b MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL