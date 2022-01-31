CHAVEZ CORONA, EDGAR E

Arrest Date/Time: 01/31/2022 | 11:09

Date of Birth: 08/04/1980 Age: 41 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 25400 127TH AVE, HOMESTEAD, FL 33032

Occupation: CONSTRUCTION

Arrest Location: 161 GRASSY ROAD , KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency: ANDERSEN HARRILL - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD015837 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000814

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR