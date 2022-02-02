CHEN, KAIQIANG

Arrest Date/Time: 02/01/2022 | 21:56

Date of Birth: 07/19/1965 Age: 56 Gender: M Race: A

Address: 82769 OVERSEAS HWY, ISLAMORADA, FL 33036

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 82685 OVERSEAS HWY, ISLAMORADA

Arresting Officer/Agency: ANDRES RAMIREZ - MCSO\DIST 6 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD018653 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000853

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

