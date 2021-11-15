Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 11/14/2021 | 21:15
Date of Birth: 11/25/1952 Age: 68 Gender: M Race: W
Address: GENERAL DELIVERY, BIG PINE KEY, FL 33043
Occupation: None
Arrest Location: 251 KEY DEER BLVD, BIG PINE
Arresting Officer/Agency: EDWARD TORRES - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL
Incident #: MCSO21CAD173859 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008299
Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 999.9999.9999 MUNICIPAL ORDINANCE VIOL 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 318.14.3 RESIST OFFICER