CHINNERS, BONNIE JEAN

Arrest Date/Time: 05/01/2022 | 14:49

Date of Birth: 03/02/1972 Age: 50 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 1624 SPALDING CT, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 165 23RD STREET, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO21CAD103369 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF004657

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 812.014.2c1 LARC

