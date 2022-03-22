CHIPLIN, JAMISON MICHAEL

Arrest Date/Time: 03/22/2022 | 04:02

Date of Birth: 06/27/1995 Age: 26 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 2070 62ND ST N, CLEARWATER, FL 33040

Occupation: SOLAR INTALL. in SEFFNER

Arrest Location: 530 SIMONTON ST\SOUTHARD ST, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 322.03.1 MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL 1 Unknown Count(s) of 1 Unknown Count(s) of 901.15.4 OUT-OF-COUNTY WARRANT

