Arrest Date/Time: 05/25/2022 | 21:30

Date of Birth: 05/26/1961 Age: 60 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 1341 MCCARTHY LN, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: DISABLE

Arrest Location: 1341 MCCARTHY , KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges:

  • 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.147.1 DRUG EQUIP-POSSESS
  • 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a DRUGS-POSSESS