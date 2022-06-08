Arrest Date/Time: 06/08/2022 | 20:45

Date of Birth: 07/10/1990 Age: 31 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 1620 TRUESDELL CT, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: CONSTRUCTION

Arrest Location: MACDONALD AVE, STOCK ISLAND

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD101276 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF004630

Charges:

  • 1 Unknown Count(s) of 941.02 OUT-OF-STATE-FUG

Recommended for you