CHUNDURU, RAVI KUMAR

Arrest Date/Time: 03/12/2022 | 21:54

Date of Birth: 06/07/1968 Age: 53 Gender: M Race: O

Address: 97501 O/S HWY, KEY LARGO, FL 33037

Occupation: INVESTMENT BROKER in KEY LARGO

Arrest Location: 103800 OVERSEAS HWY, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency: DANIEL VALDES - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD042985 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002030

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 810.08.2a TRESPASSING