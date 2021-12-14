CHWOJKO, TOMAS

Arrest Date/Time: 12/14/2021 | 13:34

Date of Birth: 08/10/1988 Age: 33 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 22408 CATHERINE ST, PORT CHARLOTTE, FL 33952

Occupation: FISHERMAN in KEY WEST

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: LAKESHA GRANT - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "A" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO21CAD188539 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF009101

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

