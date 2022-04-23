CILETTI, DOMINICK

Arrest Date/Time: 04/23/2022 | 16:42

Date of Birth: 09/24/1964 Age: 57 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 390 GUILDHALL GROVE, ALPHARETTA, GA 30022

Occupation: VP SALES

Arrest Location: 1801 ROOSEVELT BLVD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 379.412.2a3 CONSERVATION-ANIMALS

