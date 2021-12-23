Arrest Date/Time: 12/23/2021 | 16:52

Date of Birth: 07/20/1957 Age: 64 Gender: M Race: I

Address: Unknown

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 1571 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency: LEE MORTENSON - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD193421 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF009367

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 322.03.5 MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL