CIVIL, MIKA

Arrest Date/Time: 12/21/2021 | 17:24

Date of Birth: 08/17/1982 Age: 39 Gender: F Race: B

Address: 35971 187 AVE, HOMESTEAD, FL 33034

Occupation: SALES CLERK in MARATHON

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: THOMAS CAREAGA - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "A" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO21CAD192317 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF009321

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

Recommended for you