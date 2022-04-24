CLATON, NICOLAS DAVID

Arrest Date/Time: 04/23/2022 | 18:41

Date of Birth: 04/19/1997 Age: 25 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 30363 COCONUT HWY, BIG PINE, FL

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: CUNNINGHAM LN, BIG PINE

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD069734 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003291

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1c DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH 1 Felony Count(s) of 316.1935.1 FLEE/ELUDE POLICE 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 320.02.1 NONMOVING TRAFFIC VIOL 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 320.261 NONMOVING TRAFFIC VIOL 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 322.03.4 MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 322.031 PUBLIC ORDER CRIMES

