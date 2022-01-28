CLEGG, CYNTHIA CHRISTIAN

Arrest Date/Time: 01/28/2022 | 18:34

Date of Birth: 05/26/1958 Age: 63 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 220 OCEAN BLVD, TAVERNIER, FL 33070

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: OCEAN BAY DR / 99.5 MM, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency: LANCE HERNANDEZ - MCSO\SPECIAL OPS - TRAFFIC

Incident #: MCSO22CAD015995 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000757

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.4 DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.3c1 DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH

