CLINE, ANASTASIA MAGNOLIA ANNE

Arrest Date/Time: 12/22/2021 | 16:28

Date of Birth: 06/16/1975 Age: 46 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 510 SHORE DRIVE, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: BARTENDER in KEY WEST

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: REBECCA DIGIOVANNI - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "C" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO21CAD192833 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF009345

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 903.0471 CONDIT RELEASE VIOLATION