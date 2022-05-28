Arrest Date/Time: 05/28/2022 | 03:58

Date of Birth: 05/30/1997 Age: 24 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 609 NORTH CARRLLOTON AVE, NEW ORLEANS, LA 70119

Occupation: STRIPPER in NEW ORLEANS

Arrest Location: 1996 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD092585 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF004324

Charges:

  • 1 Felony Count(s) of 784.045.1a1 AGGRAV BATTERY

Recommended for you