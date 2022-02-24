Arrest Date/Time: 02/24/2022 | 01:52

Date of Birth: 08/10/1978 Age: 43 Gender: M Race: B

Address: Unknown

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 202 DUVAL STREET, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: Key West Police Department

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY

